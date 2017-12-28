NOPD: Two people claiming to be police rob N.O. East apartment

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a robbery in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon where the victims say robbers told them they were law enforcement officers.

The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Martin Drive around 2:30 p.m.

According to an initial NOPD report, a 25-year-old man and a child were in the apartment when two people knocked on the door, claiming to be the police. The robbers forced their way into the home, pointed guns at the victims and demanded money, police said.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

