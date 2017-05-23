WWL
NOPD: Two teens shot in Central City

WWLTV.com , WWL 8:52 PM. CDT May 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Central City Tuesday night that left two teens injured.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Freret Street.

Police said a 19-year-old was shot in his right leg, and a 17-year-old was shot in his left thigh.

There is no update on either victim's condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

