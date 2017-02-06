NOPD, US Marshals seek 'Most Wanted' before Mardi Gras

The NOPD and U.S. Marshals Office is working on a Mardi Gras Round up of fugitives and are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating 32 suspects wanted for a vvvariety of violent crimes in the New Orleans area.



Each year during the weeks prior to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration, NOPD and the U.S. Marshals put together a “Most Wanted” list as part of the Mardi Gras Fugitive Round-Up. The list contains violent offenders wanted for such offenses as murder, armed robbery, and sexual assaults – the types of individuals that nobody wants to run into before, during or after the celebration along the parade route.





“During Mardi Gras, it’s easy for someone to get lost in the crowd,” said Deputy Chief Paul Noel. “We want to round up these violent offenders before New Orleans residents and our visitors hit the streets to enjoy the parades and other activities associated with Carnival. We need the public’s help to locate these individuals and get them off of the streets as quickly as possible.”



Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of these fugitives. If you have information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

(© 2017 WWL)