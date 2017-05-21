NOPD: Woman carjacked in Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a carjacking early Sunday morning in Bayou St. John.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Rendon Street around 1:30 a.m.

A 28-year-old woman told police she was driving when a man jumped out in front of her car, causing her to stop.

Then, two other men appeared at her driver’s side door and told her to get out of the car.

Police said the stolen car was a 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour with Louisiana license plate 225ARQ.

Anyone with information about this carjacking is asked to call Crimestoppers (504) 822-1111.

