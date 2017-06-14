NOPD: woman found shot to death in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating how a woman died in Gert Town Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the 7800 block of Olive Street around 11 a.m.
Police said they were called out to the area after a forced entry complaint. At the same time, officers said they got a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, police said they found a woman in the home who was shot multiple times. She died at the scene.
Police have not released a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
