NOPD: woman found shot to death in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating how a woman died in Gert Town Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Olive Street around 11 a.m.

Police said they were called out to the area after a forced entry complaint. At the same time, officers said they got a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, police said they found a woman in the home who was shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

Police have not released a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV