NOPD: Woman shot in Algiers

WWLTV.com , WWL 8:42 PM. CST January 17, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Authorities said a woman was shot, but there is no word on her condition.

A suspect and motive have not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

