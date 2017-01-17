NOPD: Woman shot in Algiers

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Authorities said a woman was shot, but there is no word on her condition.

A suspect and motive have not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)