WWL
Close

NOPD: Woman shot in Gentilly

WWLTV.com , WWL 11:54 AM. CDT May 03, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one person injured.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Lafreniere Street around 11:30 a.m.

Police said one woman was shot, but her condition is unknown.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories