NOPD: Woman shot in Gentilly

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one person injured.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Lafreniere Street around 11:30 a.m.

Police said one woman was shot, but her condition is unknown.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

