NOPD: Woman shot, shooter arrested after argument in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS -- An argument ended with gunshots in Algiers Wednesday night.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, a woman was shot in the chest and arm after arguing with another woman in the 1600 block of Holiday Driver.

Police say the shooter remained at the scene and was arrested by police.

The report came out around 7:48 p.m.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

