NOPD: woman stabbed to death Downtown

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Saturday morning Downtown.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the corner of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue.

Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene, authorities added.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

