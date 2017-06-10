NOPD: woman stabbed to death Downtown

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Saturday morning Downtown.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the corner of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue.
Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene, authorities added.
Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
