Manhunt continues for two suspects after deputy killed in Adams County

Adams County deputies continue to search for two suspects in the death of one of their own Wednesday night.

KUSA - More than 13 hours after an Adams County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to an assault-in-progress call, law enforcement continues the manhunt for two suspects.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that the suspects fled after deputies arrived in the 8700 block of Dawson Street on the southern edge of Thornton just before 7 p.m.

RELATED| School closures related to suspect search in Adams County

After leading deputies behind a house, a suspect turned and fired on them - hitting one in the chest, the sheriff's office spokesperson says.

The deputy, identified by the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police as Heath Gumm, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Colorado Police Foundation has set up a donation site for the deputy's surviving family. You can donate at this link.

As of 7:30 a.m., one suspect is in custody while law enforcement searches a perimeter in the area around 88th Avenue and Dawson Street near the Thornton city line for two remaining suspects.

"When (police) first arrived they were all running from their vehicles with guns so guns drawn," Stephanie Christoper, who told 9NEWS that she lives in the area, said Wednesday night. "They told us to immediately shelter in place."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that the suspects are dressed in all black and are either dark-skinned Hispanic men or light-skinned African American men. They are considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED | What we know about the fallen Adams County deputy

SPANISH VERSION | Muere oficial del Aguacil por la Avenida 88 en el Condado Adams

Anyone with information should immediately call deputies at 720-322-1313.

Two groups of outfitted deputies tactically checking parked cars in the area. 4 dogs sniffing with them as they focus on a nearby apartment complex. Officer warned us the area is still 'hot' #9news pic.twitter.com/5KOW0txWn7 — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) January 25, 2018

Immediately after the shooting, the deputy was taken to Denver Health, a Level 1 trauma center that is equipped to deal with serious injuries. Several officers, deputies and police cruisers were spotted outside the hospital Wednesday night.

Law enforcement vehicles lined Speer Boulevard for blocks as they waited for a police processional to leave from the hospital with the fallen officer early Thursday morning.

Civilians, including some of the homeless people sleeping under nearby underpasses, gathered to watch, according to 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark who was at the hospital.

Law enforcement vehicles line Speer for blocks waiting for the fallen officer’s procession. Civilians, including some of the homeless people sleep under nearby underpasses, have gathered to watch. #9News #LODD pic.twitter.com/D6hjLjo4hz — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 25, 2018

The sheriff's office is praying for the wife and family of the fallen deputy and asks that you keep them in their prayers.

Police continue to canvas an area of Thornton where an Adams County Deputy was shot and killed Wednesday night.

RELATED: Local police agencies share condolences with Adams County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Mental health resources for Coloradans

Copyright 2018 KUSA