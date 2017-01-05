Officer injured in New Year's Day hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS – State Troopers are asking for the public’s help to find a car that hit a safety officer who was helping with an accident early New Year’s Day.

Troopers said shortly after 4 a.m., a crash partially blocked the right lane on the Crescent City Connection bridge.

A DPS officer put his marked vehicle with flashing lights in the right lane in order to protect the crash scene, authorities said. When the officer got out of his car to go to the crash, the passenger’s side of a passing car struck him.

Investigators believe the car is a 2013 or older 4-door white Volkswagon. The car would have damage to the right front headlight, right front corner, and right side view mirror.





The officer had multiple injuries, including a broken hand, foot, and cuts. He was taken to a local hospital, and authorities said he has since been released.

Anyone with information about this car is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

