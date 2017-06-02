Officials identify man found dead inside Treme trash can

(Photo: Sophia Germer, The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS – Officials identified a man whose body was found by city workers stuffed into a trash bin nearly two weeks ago.

According to Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffery Rouse, 56-year-old Mark Pedrero died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.

Pedrero’s body was found May 22 in a trash can in the 2100 block of St. Ann Street.

A neighbor said she was sitting on a nearby stoop when she heard the city worker who found Pedrero scream.

"The one that pulled the garbage can, he was shocked. He was messed up," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

Police have not released a suspect or motive in Perero’s death.

