One dead, four others injured in Friday night Lacombe shooting, deputies say

LACOMBE, La. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person dead and four others injured.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 27600 block of Mirmar Street.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found multiple people shot in the home.

Officials said one man died, who they believe forced his way into the house. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner identified the man killed as 24-year-old Jarred L. Kirsh of Slidell. Kirsh would have turned 25 next Thursday, according to the coroner's office.

Detectives are still investigating if there are any other possible suspects or people involved.

Four others, three men and one woman, were also shot. Officials said they are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

