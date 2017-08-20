One man dead after overnight 7th Ward shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- One man is dead after a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Old Roman Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man lying face down in the grass. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

