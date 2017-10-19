One man hurt in shooting on Read Blvd.

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man was hurt in a shooting in New Orleans East late Thursday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Read Blvd before midnight. One man was shot and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition was not released.

“No additional information is available at this time,” a spokesperson for New Orleans Police said.

This is a developing story.

