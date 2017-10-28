One person dead after shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of West Laverne Street.

Police said the man who died was in a car when another vehicle drove up and started shooting.

The man was shot multiple times and died at the scene, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.





