One person hurt in Chef Menteur Hwy shooting

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one person was hurt in a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East early Tuesday.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened after midnight in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Investigators say one person was hurt but did not provide any additional details about the shooting.

“No further information is available at the moment,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

