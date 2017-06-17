WWL
One person injured in Lower Garden District shooting, police say

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 7:40 AM. CDT June 17, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Lower Garden District Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the corner of Chippewa and Felicity streets around 12:30 a.m.

Police said one person was injured. No other details about the victim have been released.

Police have not named a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

