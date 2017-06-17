One person injured in Lower Garden District shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Lower Garden District Saturday morning.
The incident happened at the corner of Chippewa and Felicity streets around 12:30 a.m.
Police said one person was injured. No other details about the victim have been released.
Police have not named a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
