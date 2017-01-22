One person shot in the 7th Ward, police say

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person injured.

The incident happened at the corner of Abundance and Republic streets around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said a man was apparently shot in the elbow. His condition is not known at this time.

A suspect and motive has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

