One person shot in the 7th Ward, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person injured.
The incident happened at the corner of Abundance and Republic streets around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities said a man was apparently shot in the elbow. His condition is not known at this time.
A suspect and motive has not been released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
