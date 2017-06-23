WWL
One wounded in Seventh Ward shooting

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:47 PM. CDT June 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD officers are on the scene of a shooting in the Seventh Ward.

According to police, one man was shot near the corner of St. Bernard Avenue and North Roman Street. No word on his condition was immediately available.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that they heard eight shots coming from St. Bernard  Avenue then saw a car speed past and crash into a truck.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

