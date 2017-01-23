Person of interest sought in 2016 New Year's fatal hit and run

Hit and run person of interest (Composite Sketch courtesy: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS - More than a year after a young man was struck and killed by a car and dragged across the Crescent City Connection to the west bank, a composite sketch has been made of a man wanted for questioning in the case.



Joshua Woodruff was killed in the incident as he was celebrating the new year on Decatur Street around 1 a.m. His body was found on the Algiers side of the Crescent City Connection.



A person of interest was said to have been seen driving a black Nissan Altima or Toyota Camry, exiting at General DeGaulle Drive and L.B. Landry Avenue.

He is described as a short black male, approximately 18-24 years old with a thin build, brown/light brown skin complexion, thin braids and a green wing tattoo outline on the left side of his neck.The unknown male is only wanted for questioning.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the person of interest please contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Anthony Pontiff at 504-658-6237. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

(© 2017 WWL)