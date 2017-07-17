Person of interest sought in attempted armed robbery

(Photo: New Orleans Police, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are looking to identify a man they say is a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery Friday.

According to New Orleans Police, an unknown man attempted to rob two other men around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Delery Street.

“The unknown individual pictured above is only considered a person of interest in the investigation, and is not wanted,” NOPD said.

Police believe the man has valuable information about the crime. He is described as a black man, 5’8”-5’9” tall and weighing between 180-200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

