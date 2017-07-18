Person of interest sought in June's deadly Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police have identified a person of interest in a deadly quintuple shooting in Mid-City last month that left three people dead.

New Orleans Police are looking to speak to 34-year-old Courtney Miles as a person of interest in the investigation.

“Miles is not wanted in connection with this incident, but is being sought for questioning,” the NOPD says.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on June 3 in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue. Officers in the area heard gunshots fired from a social gathering and discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim died on June 4.

Anyone with information about Miles’ whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans Police Homicide Detective Jamanne Roy at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV