Pickup slams into N.O. store; ATM grabbed

NEW ORLEANS - The latest in what appears to be a pattern of pickup trucks slamming into the fronts of convenience stores, smashing out the glass and then men getting out and removing the ATM from inside occurred Tuesday morning in New Orleans.



Following similar crimes in Jefferson Parish over the past week, Tuesday's incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Broad Street at the Fast Stop Convenience Store.



Surveillance video shows the pickup back into the store, smashing out the window. A couple of guys go inside the store and try to remove the ATM. After being unsuccessful, the pickup rams the machine three more times. At that point the men are able to load up the ATM and go.



Police who were canvassing the area said they found the white Ford pickup believed to have been used in the incident, abandoned nearby. The pickup had previously been reported as stolen.

If anyone has any information on these suspects, please contact Detective Sergeant Jerusha Carroll or any Sixth District Detective at 658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.





