Pizza delivery driver gunned down in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS -- A 49-year-old pizza delivery man was shot and killed Monday night while making a delivery in an Algiers neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, police were called to the 5900 block of Stratford Place after receiving reports of shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, the Domino's delivery driver was found near his vehicle, and police said he had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

Investigators said the man was dropping off an order to a home in the area. Police said a trainee was with the man, but that person was not injured in the shooting.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.



A man who lives in the area said he knew the victim well and that he was a family man who built his life around his children.



"I know him well," said the neighbor. "He used to deliver pizzas to our school. If you had seen him outside his work uniform, he was always with his kids. He would drop them at the bus stop around 5 a.m. He was always with his kids."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Division detective Daniel Hiatt 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

