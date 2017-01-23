Pizza delivery man shot in Algiers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mayor Landrieu talks about new safety plan guidelines
-
Two killed in Metairie triple shooting
-
16-year-old girl killed in triple shooting in Metairie
-
After 15 years in prison former Harvey man took plea deal, with regrets
-
Survivors of the Hattiesburg tornado share their stories
-
Westwego officer remembered
-
New Orleans women's march draws thousands
-
Locals go to inauguration, women's march
-
Coyote wanders into Dat Dog
-
Man threatens to jump from CCC after shooting cop, ex-girlfriend
More Stories
-
NOPD: Pizza delivery driver dead after Algiers shootingJan 23, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
-
French Quarter bar patrons call closing doors at 3…Jan 23, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
Pelicans beat Cavs 124-122 without DavisJan 23, 2017, 9:51 p.m.