Police arrest man with stolen gun, 36 bags of meth

NEW ORLEANS -- Police arrested a man carrying a stolen handgun and 36 bags of meth.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers arrested 40-year-old Jose Avila-Garcia after he allegedly fired a stolen handgun in the 4900 block of Michoud Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, Garcia attempted to run away, but was caught by police after a short chase.

Police found a stolen Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun on Garcia along with 36 packets of a white, powdered substance that tested positive for methamphetamine according to NOPD.

Garcia was arrested for illegal discharged of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute meth, illegal carrying with a firearm with a controlled substance and flight from an officer.

