Police: Baton Rouge bicyclist was murdered in random act

BATON ROUGE – Police in Baton Rouge say a bicyclist murdered earlier this month was attacked at random.

According to WBRZ, Baton Rouge Police say Wilbert Bell Jr., 39, was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Lockwood Avenue on June 15. Investigators say the shooters approached Bell on his bicycle then chased him down the street and shot multiple times.

“We think it was a random act,” L’jean McKneely told WBRZ. “They saw this guy riding his bicycle and they just attacked him.”

WBRZ reports that security video captured multiple men fleeing the area westbound on Chippewa Street in a white SUV. Police are now attempting to identify the people responsible for the shooting.

Read the full story online on WBRZ.com

© 2017 WWL-TV