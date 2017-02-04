Police capture escaped Monroe inmates

Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost

MONROE, La. -- The two escaped inmates from a youth detention center have been captured.

According to State Police, Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost were captured and taken into custody Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m.

Collins, 17 of New Orleans, shot another teen to death two years ago, and Provost, an 18-year-old serving time for armed robbery, escaped Monday, Jan. 30, from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Additionally, both teens are now charged with Aggravated Escape and Battery on a Correctional Facility Employee.

“I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of all the agencies involved to locate and arrest these two suspects,” said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. “By working closely together and having partnerships within law enforcement, these are the types of results we can expect.”

