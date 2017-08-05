Police identify rifle-wielding suspect in robbery of elderly Uptown woman

Photo via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- Police have named a man they believe committed at least two robberies in the past week, holding victims at gunpoint with a rifle.

Torian Douglas, 35, was named as a suspect in the robbery of an elderly woman Friday, as well as another armed robbery on Tchoupitoulas Street on Wednesday.

Police said in the Wednesday robbery, the 34-year-old victim said he was a drive-up ATM when a car pulled up behind him. That’s when a man reportedly jumped out with a rifle. After a struggle, the man told police he threw his wallet out of the window and drove off.

On Friday, police said Douglas pulled a rifle on a 79-year-old woman in the 2200 block of Joseph Street around 4:30 p.m. He reportedly told the woman “give me your purse and don’t say anything.” Police said during a brief struggle, the woman dropped her purse, and Douglas grabbed her cell phone, wallet and makeup bag.

MORE: Elderly woman robbed Uptown at gunpoint tried to fight back against attacker, police say

Anyone with information about Douglas is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV