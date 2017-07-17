Police identify suspect in armed carjacking investigation

Jerrod Jacobs (Photo: New Orleans Police, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police have identified the man they believe is responsible for an armed carjacking on Calhoun Street earlier this month.

New Orleans Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Jerrod Jacobs, 22, in an investigation into the carjacking on Calhoun Street on July 5.

The victims told NOPD that they parked their 2013 gray Toyota Corolla around 1:30 a.m. when two men in hooded sweatshirts pointed guns at them and told them to get out of the car. The victims complied and the two men fled the scene in the vehicle.

“As investigation into the incident progressed, detectives were able to identify Jacobs as one of the suspects,” NOPD said Monday.

Anyone with information on Jacobs’ whereabouts, or details about the second suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

