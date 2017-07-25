Police investigating deadly double shooting in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened late Monday night in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 800 block of Fourth Street. Officers found an unresponsive man lying inside a home suffering an apparent gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man at the scene also suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Police are gathering evidence and information to identify a motive and who is responsible for the shooting. No additional details were released.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

