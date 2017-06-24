N. I-10 shooting victim dies; murder investigation underway

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a man found suffering multiple gunshots Friday at a New Orleans apartment died Saturday.

According to New Orleans Police, the 42-year-old man was discovered face down inside an apartment on North I-10 Service Road around 11:42 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries Saturday.

NOPD said investigators are still gathering evidence and information to identify a motive and the people responsible for the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death after notifying the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Johnson at 504-658-5300. Residents can report info to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

