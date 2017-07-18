Police investigating double shooting in N.O. East

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS -- A man and woman were shot in New Orleans East in the 4400 block of Skyview Drive.

According to NOPD, one male and one female victim were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the male victim was shot in the buttocks and the female victim was shot in the face. Both were taken to the hospital by EMS.

The report came from NOPD around 9:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News is en route to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

