Police investigating double shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the St. Roch neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2900 block of St. Anthony Street. Two men reportedly arrived at University Medical Center around 8:30 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one victim was shot twice in the stomach and the other man was shot in the leg and back.

“No further information is currently available,” a statement from the NOPD said.

