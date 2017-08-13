Police investigating overnight double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night in Algiers.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of General Myer Boulevard.

Initial reports from police said two men were shot but were expected to live.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

