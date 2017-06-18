Parts of I-10 east closed as NOPD investigates reported shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a reported shooting on I-10 eastbound in New Orleans Sunday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, all lanes of traffic are closed at the Orleans Avenue exit.

#NOPD is investigating a reported shooting on I-10 Eastbound. All lanes of traffic are closed at Orleans at this time. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 18, 2017

DOTD reports that traffic is being diverted at the Orleans Avenue exit. Congestion from the incident has reached US90B East past Earhart Boulevard. The entrance ramp from Esplanade Avenue onto I-10 East is also closed due to police activity.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shooting at this time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.

