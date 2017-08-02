Police investigating robbery at Kenner Chase Bank

Photos via FBI

KENNER, LA. - Police are on the scene of a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank location on Williams Boulevard. Witnesses tell Eyewitness News that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the robber fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Police have not released any information about the crime or possible suspect at this time.

