Police investigating shooting in the 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 7th Ward.
Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Frenchmen and N. Villere streets.
Police said a man was shot to the left side of his body. He was brought to the hospital by private conveyance, and there is no word on his condition.
Police have not released a suspect or motive in this shooting.
According to Eyewitness News Crime Analyst Jeff Asher, this incident is the fifth shooting in the first 45 hours of 2017.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
(© 2017 WWL)
