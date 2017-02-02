NEW ORLEANS – One man is injured after a shooting in Treme Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

Police said the man was shot multiple times, but there is no word on his condition.





No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

