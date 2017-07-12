Police investigating three separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating into three different shootings overnight Thursday.

Officials said the first shooting happened shortly after midnight, where one man was injured in the 3900 block of Ford Street.

The second shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the corner of Baccich Street and Gentilly Boulevard, where police said one person was hurt.

The third shooting happened in the 2700 block of Verbena Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police did not release any information about the victim in that incident.

No other details have been released from authorities about the shootings andpolice have not said the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV