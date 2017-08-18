Police: Kenner man sprayed home, car with 2 dozen bullets

20-year-old Wilnore Chaney Jr., arrested for five counts of attempted first-degree murder. (Photo: Kenner Police Department)

KENNER - A 20-year-old Kenner man has been booked on 5 counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say he opened fire and sent two dozen shots at a home and car while five people were outside early Thursday morning.

Two people received minor injuries.



Wilnor Chaney, Jr. faces the counts for the incident that occurred shortly after midnight in the 200 block of 27th Street in Kenner.



According to Kenner Police, officers responding to a call of shots fired found approximately 24 spent shell casings and damage to the home and car.



Police said that three people were inside of the vehicle when the shots rang out and two were on the porch of the residence.



One victim inside the car was hit with shrapnel while another suffered a graze wound to his abdominal/side/back area.



Chaney is in custody and no bond has been set.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this shooting to call Kenner Police Detective Devin Diedling at (504) 712-2304 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

