Police looking for man accused of raping girl over a three-year period

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl over a period of three years.

Police said Donald Steele, 26, is accused of raping the girl at a home in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street.

Once caught, police said Steele will be booked with first-degree rape.

Anyone with information about Steele is asked to call Child Abuse Detective Toni Goodwin at (504) 658-5267 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

