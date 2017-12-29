Police looking for truck that went missing after Central City murder

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a pickup truck that went missing after a fatal Central City shooting the day after Christmas.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before midnight in the 3300 block of First Street.

Police said they found a 41-year-old man inside of a home who was shot multiple times. The man, identified as Fernell Richmond by the Orleans Parish Coroner's office, died at the scene.

Since the shooting, police said Richmond's 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck has been missing. It has a Louisiana license plate #C664523.

Police provided a photo of a similar model truck but said it is not the exact vehicle missing.

Anyone with information about this truck is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV