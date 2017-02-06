Police: Man wearing ankle monitor burglarized Slidell home, tracked with GPS

John Davis and the 'ping' locations at the burglarized Slidell home.

NEW ORLEANS – A man wearing an ankle monitor that tracks his movements was arrested after Slidell Police said he burglarized a home in the city and was tracked with GPS from the monitor.



John Davis, 56, was booked with burglarizing a residence after police found some of the items stolen from the Slidell residence at his home in New Orleans.



According to police, Davis stole jewelry, electronics and firearms.



Police said a tip led them to Davis as a suspect, and since he had recently been ordered to wear an ankle monitor in order to make bail on a New Orleans arrest, police were able to discover nine ‘pings’ on Davis’ monitor at the Slidell residence between 1 p.m. and 1:16 p.m. on January 26.



While some of the stolen merchandise has been recovered, some of it has not. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)