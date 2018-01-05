Police: one person shot in Lower Ninth Ward Thursday night

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Lower Ninth Ward late Thursday night.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:53 p.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. Police did not say how serious the victim’s injuries were.
“No additional information is available at this time,” a statement from NOPD said.
