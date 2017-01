NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Gentilly.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans East.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Reynes and Warfield streets.

Authorities said one person is dead. No other details were released.

