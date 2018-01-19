Police: St. Mary Parish couple left dog outside to freeze to death

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

An Amelia couple have been arrested after a deputy found a dead dog left outside in the couple's front yard, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Hodges and Leslie Matthews were arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Sunday, a deputy patrolling Amelia observed a dog inside a doghouse in the front yard of the couple's residence on Friendship Alley. The animal was unresponsive and the deputy found that the dog was dead.

During an investigation, the deputy collected evidence that residents left the animal outdoors during extremely cold weather without proper shelter, which resulted in the dog’s death. Temperatures on Sunday fell into the 20s.

The couple was booked into St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement. Hodges Matthews was released on a $1,000 bond. Bail is set at $1,000 for Leslie Matthews.

