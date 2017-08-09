Police: truck driver robbed, then killed in Baton Rouge

A Baton Rouge Police Department officer takes up crime scene tape around an 18-wheeler marked with 'Travis Brown Trucking, L.L.C.' (Photo: Travis Spralding, Custom)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee truck driver was robbed and then fatally shot in a Louisiana parking lot.

The Advocate reports 49-year-old Keith Odom, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was shot in a parking lot while repairing his 18-wheeler around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. He was also waiting to make a delivery to Barton's Surplus Warehouse. Authorities say Odom died at the hospital.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says investigators believe Odom was shot after he turned over his possessions to the robber.

Police have detained some people for questioning, but have not identified a suspect in the shooting. Further details have not been released.

