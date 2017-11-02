Report: 19-year-old charged with negligent homicide after shooting grandmother

(Photo: WBRZ)

PLAQUEMINE -- A woman is dead and her grandson in custody after an accidental shooting in Iberville Parish, according to our partners at WBRZ.

Police Chief Kenneth Payne told WBRZ that 19-year-old Blaise Horton was holding a gun when the magazine fell out. Thinking that it was empty, he then pulled the trigger, shooting his grandmother and the family dog with the same bullet.

The unidentified grandmother was in her mid-60's, according to the report. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police added the the dog survived and is undergoing surgery.

